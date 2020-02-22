JP Morgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) Trading 0.2% Higher

JP Morgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.67, 6,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.