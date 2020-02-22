Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Journey Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:JRNGF)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78, approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

About Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its principal cash generating units comprise Matziwin, Skiff, and Gilby Duvernay properties. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012.

