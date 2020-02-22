Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $16,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Shares of JLL traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.20. 192,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,553. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.21. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $124.01 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

