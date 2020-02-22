Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,196,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

