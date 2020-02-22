JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JW.A stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.51. 147,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,407. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69.

Get JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A alerts:

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.16 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A news, EVP Gary M. Rinck sold 10,000 shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.