John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.52 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.15-5.35 EPS.

JBT stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $127.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.67.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

