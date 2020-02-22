John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.15-5.35 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.67.

NYSE:JBT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.80. 162,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

