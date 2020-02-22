Jewel Hits Market Capitalization of $19.26 Million (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Jewel has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Jewel has a market cap of $19.26 million and $1.19 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewel token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jewel alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.16 or 0.02979449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00229386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00049261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00144520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000603 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.