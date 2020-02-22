James J. Filler Purchases 500 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 745,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,558,090.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.54. 4,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,654. The company has a market cap of $475.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $95.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.66.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

CNBKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Century Bancorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Century Bancorp by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

