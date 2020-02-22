James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,500 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $24,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,148,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $24,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.

On Monday, February 10th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $25,900.00.

RDI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.79. 25,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,577. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.20 million, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Reading International by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Reading International by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Reading International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Reading International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

