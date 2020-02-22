James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,500 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $24,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,148,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.
- On Friday, February 14th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $24,800.00.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.
- On Monday, February 10th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.
- On Thursday, February 6th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $25,900.00.
RDI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.79. 25,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,577. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.20 million, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.02.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
