Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Itron worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Itron by 266.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

ITRI traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 379,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,958. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

