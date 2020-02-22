iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $14,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,203. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

