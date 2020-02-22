iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Stock Price Up 1.4%

iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)’s share price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.79, approximately 2,501 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

