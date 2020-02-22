iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,117 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $165,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99.

