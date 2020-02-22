iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AAXJ) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AAXJ)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.40 and last traded at $71.47, 1,372,416 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,292,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average is $69.61.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.