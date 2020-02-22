iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 239,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after buying an additional 19,493 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.04. 1,250,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,120. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $109.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average is $108.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

