iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.55, approximately 1,382 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter.

