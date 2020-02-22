iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.45 and a 1-year high of $98.49.

