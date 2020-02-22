iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.87, 239,224 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 538,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41.

