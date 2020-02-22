IRISnet (IRIS) One Day Volume Hits $8.24 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.74 or 0.02927590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00229672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00143123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,008,136,884 coins and its circulating supply is 565,985,145 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

