IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 854.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $3,770,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,897,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,545,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,564,714.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,148. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.01. The stock had a trading volume of 520,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,631. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.23. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $113.67 and a twelve month high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

