INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU) Shares Up 0.5%

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183.03 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 185.50 ($2.44), 3,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.50 ($2.43).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.22.

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Company Profile (LON:IVPU)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc is an investment company. The business of the Company is to invest shareholders’ funds with the aim of spreading investment risk and generating returns for shareholders. The investment policy of the Company includes no more than 15% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in a single investment and more than 10% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in other listed investment companies.

