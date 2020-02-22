Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price target on Investar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Investar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,334. Investar has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $257.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Investar had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Investar will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,197.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 6,495 shares of company stock valued at $148,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Investar by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Investar by 129,900.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

