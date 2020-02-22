Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) Trading Down 1.3%

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.11, approximately 8,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 6,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 4.06% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

