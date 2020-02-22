Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

BSJK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 171,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $24.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

