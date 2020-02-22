Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IART. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.27. 412,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,312,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $251,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,385 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 794,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 394,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after acquiring an additional 392,285 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,066,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $353,565,000 after acquiring an additional 387,900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 458,877 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,743,000 after acquiring an additional 253,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.