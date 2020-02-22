Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Cap Achieves $2.66 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Insights Network has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $17,742.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00047333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00491882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $626.74 or 0.06507506 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00060705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027572 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005087 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

