Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Sells 5,085 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Thomas J. Riga sold 5,085 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $14,085.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,523.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SPPI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,561. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $345.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPPI shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

