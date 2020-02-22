Insider Selling: Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) SVP Sells 655 Shares of Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 655 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $11,691.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Robertson III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, February 11th, Jeff Robertson III sold 317 shares of Maxar Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $5,699.66.

Shares of MAXR stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $17.26. 1,418,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,943. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.