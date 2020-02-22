Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Sells 14,536 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Scott Mendel sold 14,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $55,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Mendel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

On Thursday, January 23rd, Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $37,647.84.

On Monday, November 25th, Scott Mendel sold 5,206 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $28,268.58.

Shares of GNMK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,584. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $231.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 340,566 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $2,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.