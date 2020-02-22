Insider Selling: Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 374,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,412. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cohu by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 387,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.