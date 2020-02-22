Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €19.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.60 ($15.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.49 ($19.18).

Shares of DTE traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €16.50 ($19.19). 16,814,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €14.94 and its 200-day moving average is €15.10.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

