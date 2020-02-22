Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.35, 4,477,015 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 651% from the average session volume of 595,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 40.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 24,148 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 133.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.