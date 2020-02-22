Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,663,000 after acquiring an additional 82,234 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 833,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $276,428,000 after acquiring an additional 80,144 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 727,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $241,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 665,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.94. 720,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,197 shares of company stock worth $1,345,987 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

