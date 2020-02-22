Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $189.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,723. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.92 and a 12-month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

