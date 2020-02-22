Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.16 ($62.97).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €43.19 ($50.22) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €44.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 1 year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

