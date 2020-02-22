HSBC Lowers Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target to GBX 660

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price objective cut by HSBC from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crest Nicholson to an underweight rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 454.36 ($5.98).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of LON CRST traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 518 ($6.81). 385,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 470.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 405.37. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 524 ($6.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 21.80 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a yield of 4.61%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £46,300 ($60,905.02). Also, insider Peter Truscott sold 67,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £336,389.04 ($442,500.71).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.