H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Lowered to C$23.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HR.UN. CIBC lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$21.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 26.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.04.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

