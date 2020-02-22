HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HNI (NYSE:HNI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.HNI also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

NYSE HNI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 196,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. HNI has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.20.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. HNI had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HNI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HNI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded HNI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $788,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,966.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

