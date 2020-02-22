Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) fell 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.71 and last traded at $68.92, 3,951,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 285% from the average session volume of 1,026,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Henry Schein by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Henry Schein by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Henry Schein by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.