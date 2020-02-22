HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,767,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $151,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $43.01 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

