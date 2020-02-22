Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HOG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 910.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,622. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.