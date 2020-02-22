Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.01% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $162,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

THG opened at $136.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.87. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $113.08 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,802. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.