Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. ValuEngine cut Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NYSE HAE traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,169. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,694,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,633,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,853,000 after purchasing an additional 229,602 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,778,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,403,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 606,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,638,000 after purchasing an additional 114,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

