Greenland Minerals and Energy (ASX:GGG) Trading Down 4.3%

Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited (ASX:GGG)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), approximately 2,087,279 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $131.01 million and a PE ratio of -110.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.12.

About Greenland Minerals and Energy (ASX:GGG)

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for rare earth elements, uranium, and zinc. It primarily focuses on advancing the Kvanefjeld multi-element project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

