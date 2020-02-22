Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.5, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.72 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 5.58-5.58 EPS.
LOPE traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,144. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.80.
Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grand Canyon Education Company Profile
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.
Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.