Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.5, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.72 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.58-5.58 EPS.

LOPE traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,144. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.80.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

