Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.20 and last traded at $64.35, 3,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period.

