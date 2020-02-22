Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.27 and last traded at $61.43, 4,678 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF by 1,264.2% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

