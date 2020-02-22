Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €58.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.25 ($61.92).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.