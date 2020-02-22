Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GLNG. Citigroup downgraded Golar LNG from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Golar LNG from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

GLNG stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $12.04. 1,013,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,383. Golar LNG has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 111.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. FMR LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,418,000 after acquiring an additional 507,003 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,529,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.